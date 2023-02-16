Gov Ortom Joins Crowd To Chant Obi’s Name At The Obi-Datti Townhall In Makurdi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, the presidential campaign team for the Labour Party hosted a town hall meeting in Makurdi, which is located in the state of Benue. The Governor of Benue State, His Excellency Samuel Ortom, who is also a member of the G5 Governors, was present at the Townhall meeting. Governor Ortom was one of the attendees at the meeting.

Nevertheless, the audience at the Townhall gathering started screaming “Obi” as he was speaking, and to the amazement of the crowds, Governor Samuel Ortom joined them in chanting “Obi” as well.

At the Townhall meeting, you may watch the footage of the moment when Governor Samuel Ortom joined the audience in chanting “Obi.” by clicking on this link.﻿

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, held their presidential campaign rally on Thursday in Ibadan, which is located in Oyo State. Tinubu was the former governor of Lagos State. Shettima is Tinubu’s running mate. They were greeted by a sizable audience both at the airport as well as the location of the campaign rally that they attended.

Darasimi98 (

)