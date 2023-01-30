Gov Ortom Inspects The Palace of Och’idoma Ahead Of Commissioning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday, January 29th, 2023 paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the Och’Idoma’s Palace in Otukpo to assess the preparedness of the project for its commissioning.

Speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting the palace, Governor Ortom expressed satisfaction with the quality of job done by the contractor handling the project.

Governor Ortom disclosed that the contractor has been fully mobilized to work round the clock to meet the deadline for the inauguration of the project scheduled for February 9, 2023.

He also disclosed that the government has made full payment for the furnishing and artefacts for the palace.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and the finishing, and urged the contractor to sustain the tempo in view of the timeline set for inauguration of the project.

Chairman for the Commissioning Committee and Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Chief Ekpe Ogbu who accompanied the Governor on the inspection said the modern palace was a demonstration of respect to the traditional institution and the Governor’s commitment to the comfort of the Och’ldoma.

He added that the construction of the edifice has restored pride and dignity to the cultural heritage of the Idoma people.

Managing Director of Intra Engineering and Turnkey Nigeria Limited, Engr. Agaba Ikwue, the contractor handling the project, assured the Governor that the project would be delivered as planned.

The committee for the commissioning of the palace has the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Chief Ekpe Ogbu with the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Kenneth Achabo as Secretary, former Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Adam Onum, traditional rulers and other eminent personalities from Idoma nation.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

January 30th, 2023

