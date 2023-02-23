NEWS

Gov Ortom Hosts Tiv Youth Organization In Government House Makurdi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 305 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The newly inaugurated executive council of Tiv Youth Organisation was today hosted by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom at the Benue people’s House, Makurdi, during a courtesy call on the Governor. The Governor in an interface charged the exco to hit the ground running with the aim to sustain the struggle for the emancipation of Tivland in particular and Benue as a whole. He reiterated the need for a peaceful, free and fair election in order to vote into power, credible personalities that will remain resolute to the yearnings and aspirations of all and sundry to the extent of actualising the Nigerian dream of our forefathers.  

In his speech, the newly sworn-in President of the TYO Comrade Andy Aondongu Anzah assured the Governor of a reputable, articulate and result oriented tenure under his watch and to specifically steer the affairs of the organisation successfully uniting all blocks.

The president further stated the resolve of the newly sworn exco to ride on the monumental strides of the Governor to curtail the unprovoked and unwarranted attacks on the mass of Benue farmers by herdsmen. In attendance were the Deputy Governor of the state, His Excellency Benson Abounu, Secretary to the state government Anthony Ijoho SAN, the Special Advisor to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase as well as the Chief press Secretary to the Governor Nathaniel Ikyur and other heads of government ministries and parastals.

The Governor also presented a vehicle to Tiv Youth Organization to aid the secretariat carry their official functions. 

Aie Harrison Tyolumun

Publicity Secretary,

Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) Worldwide.

Makurdi, Benue State

Chilakem (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 mins ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023 Presidency: 2 things that convince me Atiku will win against Tinubu and Peter Obi – Dele Momodu

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: 2023 Elections- Don’t Allow Obi To Escape- LP To Nigerians; Biden Calls For Peaceful Election In Nigeria

18 mins ago

‘Snatching Of Ballot Boxes Will Be The Last Noble Action You Will Take’ – Pres. Buhari Threatens

26 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Thugs Attack NNDP’s Supporters, Burn Campaign Vehicles, 87m PVCs collected- INEC

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button