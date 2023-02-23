Gov Ortom Hosts Tiv Youth Organization In Government House Makurdi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The newly inaugurated executive council of Tiv Youth Organisation was today hosted by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom at the Benue people’s House, Makurdi, during a courtesy call on the Governor. The Governor in an interface charged the exco to hit the ground running with the aim to sustain the struggle for the emancipation of Tivland in particular and Benue as a whole. He reiterated the need for a peaceful, free and fair election in order to vote into power, credible personalities that will remain resolute to the yearnings and aspirations of all and sundry to the extent of actualising the Nigerian dream of our forefathers.

In his speech, the newly sworn-in President of the TYO Comrade Andy Aondongu Anzah assured the Governor of a reputable, articulate and result oriented tenure under his watch and to specifically steer the affairs of the organisation successfully uniting all blocks.

The president further stated the resolve of the newly sworn exco to ride on the monumental strides of the Governor to curtail the unprovoked and unwarranted attacks on the mass of Benue farmers by herdsmen. In attendance were the Deputy Governor of the state, His Excellency Benson Abounu, Secretary to the state government Anthony Ijoho SAN, the Special Advisor to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase as well as the Chief press Secretary to the Governor Nathaniel Ikyur and other heads of government ministries and parastals.

The Governor also presented a vehicle to Tiv Youth Organization to aid the secretariat carry their official functions.

Aie Harrison Tyolumun

Publicity Secretary,

Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) Worldwide.

Makurdi, Benue State

Chilakem (

)