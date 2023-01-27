NEWS

Gov Ortom Conferred with New Chieftaincy Title In Enugu

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has been Conferred the chieftaincy title of Ocheoha of Enugu State.

Ocheoha is in Igbo dialet means “Protector of his People”

According to a Facebook post made by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, Governor Ortom was conferred the chieftaincy title as well other of his colleagues, the G-5 Governors.

He posted: “Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his G-5 Governor colleagues were awarded with chieftaincy titles yesterday, Thursday, January 26th, 2023 by the Enugu Council of traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu. 

“They are: Ochiagha (Warrior), Ocheoha (Protector of the People) and Onwa (Moon) on Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers State) Dr. Samuel Ortom (Benue State) and Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) respectively, for their doggedness and steadfastness in promoting the principles of equity, justice and fairness in the country.”

The Enugu Council of traditional rulers bestowed the title on Ortom in recognition of his courage in defending his people against external aggressors, armed Fulani herdsmen.

