Gov Ortom Commissions Projects Executed by Reps Member, John Dyegh

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has commissioned two Police stations and a block of hostel accommodation executed by the House of Representatives Member for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. John Dyegh.

Governor Ortom commissioned the projects Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 including two Police stations in Tior Tyu and Ikpa-Mbatierev as well as a block of hostel accommodation at the University of Mkar in Tarka and Gboko Local Government Areas respectively.

The Governor in his remarks at the ceremonies commended Dr. Dyegh for executing the projects, stating that the two Police stations were a great contribution towards tackling security challenges in the state.

According to the Governor, the Federal lawmaker has demonstrated that he was truly a representative of the people and has continued to make complementary efforts to add value to governance in the state, noting that without security there can not be any meaningful development.

He charged the people of Mbakor and Mbatierev of Tarka and Gboko local governments to re-elect Rt. Hon Dyegh for a 4th term to the National Assembly given his track record of performance.

He pointed out that it would afford him the opportunity to climb to higher responsibilities and be better positioned to attract bigger dividends of democracy to his constituents.

At the University of Mkar, Mkar, Governor Ortom who also announced a donation of 50 Million Naira for the expansion of infrastructure at the institution, lauded Rt. Hon. Dyegh for the gesture of building a hostel accommodation block for the university.

While calling on other public spirited individuals to also emulate Dr. Dyegh and contribute to the development of the education sector in the state, Governor Ortom reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to prioritise advancement of education, pointing out the attention given to the Benue State University, Makurdi.

In his remarks at the events, the House of Representatives Member for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dyegh stated that the projects were his personal contributions to complement the efforts of the Ortom-led administration towards combating insecurity.

On the hostel block at the University of Mkar, which has been named after Governor Ortom, the Federal lawmaker said it was also his personal project to support the growth of the institution.

Dr. Dyegh emphasised that he felt fulfilled that his achievements as a federal parliamentarian were in the education sector, citing the construction of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN study centre in Gboko, which he said was nearing completion, among other constituency projects he has attracted to his people.

He used the opportunity to canvass support from the people of Gboko and Tarka for the Senatorial election of Governor Ortom who he stated had done so much for his constituents.

PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Engr. Titus Uba who accompanied the Governor in his goodwill message congratulated Dr. Dyegh on his achievements.

He enjoined the people to support Governor Ortom to succeed, pledging that he will build on the solid foundation the Governor has laid for the transformation of the state.

Vice Chancellor, University of Mkar, Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu in his remarks, thanked Governor Ortom for his unflinching financial support for the growth of the institution.

Ter Mbakor II, HRH, Chief Gbandeorun Orokaa and Ter Gboko, HRH Chief Gabriel Shosum in separate remarks, all expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom and Dr. Dyegh for their efforts to provide good governance to the people, praying to God to bless their political aspirations.

Also speaking, Council Chairmen of Gboko and Tarka, Hon. Isaac Mtom and Hon. Aondover Adenguhar all charged their people to support the Senatorial election of Governor Ortom whom they stated have contributed immensely to socio-economic development of their areas.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

January 24th, 2023

Content created and supplied by: benuemediaoffice

News )

