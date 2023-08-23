Gov Oborevwori withholds assigning commissioners to information, justice ministries

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has withheld assigning commissioners to the ministries of information and justice.

The governor, however, assigned commissioners to other ministries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Kingsley Emu, on Tuesday few hours after the commissioners were sworn in Asaba.

According to the statement, Daniel Odinigwe is the commissioner for science and technology, Joan Onyemaechi to serve in technical education and Jerry Ehiwario as commissioner for power and energy. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, former commissioner for information is now commissioner for works (rural roads) while Kingsley Ashibuogwu is the commissioner for primary education.

Michael Anoka is the commissioner for urban renewal and Pat Ajudua as commissioner for women affairs, community and social development. Darlington Ijeh is the commissioner for culture and tourism, Fidelis Okenmor Tilije was returned as commissioner for finance.

Funyei Manager was appointed as the commissioner for special projects while Godknows Angele was assigned to the housing ministry.

Others are Joseph Onojaeme (commissioner for health), Emamusi Obiodeh (commissioner for lands and survey), and Perez Omoun (commissioner for agriculture and natural resources).

Orode Uduaghan was named commissioner for the girl-child entrepreneurship and humanitarian support services and Isaac Wilkie as commissioner for water resources. Agbateyimiro Weyinmi is commissioner for youths. Samuel Oligida is commissioner for trade and investments, Tonukari Johnbull to serve as commissioner for higher education with Etagherure Terry as commissioner for bureau for special duties.

The statement said Rose Ezewu was returned as commissioner for basic and secondary education, while Jamani Ejiro was assigned to the Ministry of environment. Onoriode Agofure was named commissioner for transport, Izeze Reuben works commissioner (highways and urban roads), and Vincent Oyibode named commissioner for oil and gas. Sonny Ekedayen was appointed as commissioner for economic planning.

(NAN)