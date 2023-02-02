This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov. Obaseki urges Edo PDP to unite to rescue Nigeria.

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the PDP’s supporters there to work together to protect Nigeria from the APC (APC). The Supreme Court’s ruling, which put an end to the protracted legal dispute regarding the PDP candidates participating in the general elections set for February 25 and March 11, 2023, prompted the Governor to make this statement today, February 1, 2023.

It was announced on Twitter by Governor Godwin Obaseki using the handle @GovernorObaseki. The Supreme Court’s ruling today put an end to the protracted legal battle over the candidates who will represent our wonderful party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State during the general elections on April 25, as well as March 11, 2023.

I kindly request that all party members see this development as the resolution of all disputes within the Edo PDP and acknowledge that everyone in the party has won. In the State, I am the party’s leader. We are committed to win the upcoming general elections now that we have grown in strength and preparedness as a result of this experience.

Since there are no winners or losers in this matter, and our party is large enough to accommodate our differing viewpoints, I want to implore all of its members to unite and speak out against the actual opponents. Tweets from the governor.

Content created and supplied by: Tarifree (via 50minds

News )

