Gov Nasir El-Rufai Reveals What Could Stop The Use Of Old Notes As Legal Tender In Kaduna State

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has reacted after President Muhammadu Buhari insists that old #1000 and #500 are no more legal tender in the country.

The number one citizen of Nigeria had in a nationwide broadcast yesterday stated that only the old #200 will remain legal tender till the 10th of April.

(Photo Credit – Google)

The President made the statement due to the hardship caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Reacting after the President’s speech, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in a state broadcast to the people of Kaduna State said all the old and new notes shall remain in use as legal tender in Kaduna State until the Supreme Court of Nigeria decides otherwise.

He, however, appeals to all residents of Kaduna State to continue to use the old and new notes side by side without any fear.

News Source – The Punch Newspaper Verified Facebook Page

