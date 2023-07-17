Gov Mutfwang calls for end of violence in Plateau

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has called on Plateau residents to unite, love and support one another to tackle the current security challenges in the state.

The governor made the call at the thanksgiving service in honour of the previous speaker of the Plateau House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, on Sunday in Jos.

This is contained in a statement by Gyang Bere, the governor’s spokesman.

Mr Mutfwang, who decried the spate of killings and wanton destruction of farmlands and other properties in some communities in Plateau, called on the people to unite, irrespective of tribe or religion, to defend the state against its common enemies.

“It is time for Plateau people to unite on a common front in preserving the state. We must forget the mistakes of the past, where various ethnic groups were left alone to confront calamities that befell their communities,” stated the governor. “It is not time to be careless but a time for us to unite as a people and stand shoulder to shoulder with one another.

The governor thanked the former speaker for organising the thanksgiving, adding that it had allowed the people to pray for peaceful coexistence in Plateau.

Mr Mutfwang, who described Mr Ayuba as a dogged, committed, courageous and resilient young man, called on the citizens to support the government’s efforts toward addressing the state’s current security challenges.

“I am confident that God will grant us victory over those that trouble us, and Plateau will prosper again. I thank you all for your prayers, encouragement and for standing with us in this difficult moment, but I am confident that God will not allow Plateau to be destroyed,” the governor said.

