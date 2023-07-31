NEWS

Gov Mutfwang approves three more commissioner nominees

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has approved three more nominees for appointment as commissioners.

The approval is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman Gyang Bere on Monday.

On July 27, the governor submitted the names of 16 nominees to the Plateau parliament for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

According to the statement, the governor added the new nominees after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state.

The nominees are Bashir Datti (Jos North LGA), Cletus Shurkuk (Pankshin LGA), and Jamila Tukur (Qua’an Pan LGA).

