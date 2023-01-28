Gov. Makinde Reacts To Elder Oyelese Claim That He Should Support Atiku If He Wants Re-Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has reacted to the words of Elder statesman and former minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese that he should support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if he wants re-election as Oyo state governor. Governor Seyi Makinde stated that it’s the other way round in this scenario, he alleged that if Atiku Abubakar wants to win in Oyo state, he will be the pull factor.

Governor Makinde affirmed boldly that Elder Oyelese is not a realist and that he possibly do not know anything about politics on the grassroots. He clarified that his chances of winning the governorship election are not tied with Atiku’s fate. According to him, Elder Oyelese should rather be objective and speak truth to power.

He said, ”Elder Oyelese is older than me, I will not disrespect him but I think he basically stood logic on its head. It is the other way round, if our candidate will need to win in our state, I will have to campaign for him. Because PDP in Oyo state is rightly on the record of Achievenemt that we have been able to make.

If Elder Oyelese is looking for a ministerial appointment, that is not my concern but he needs to be objective. Let him go to his town in Erunmu, some days ago but they don’t even know him anymore. I respect him but we are realists and we are driven by data and logic.”

