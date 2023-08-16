Gov. Makinde Preaches Single Tenure For Nigerian Politicians

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has preached to politicians to consider running for office for a single term. This message was released during a dinner in Ibadan on Wednesday by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, his Chief press secretary.

According to the Guardian, Makinde affirmed that a single term in office will allow politicians to accomplish all the agendas that they have in mind within a single term rather than extending their goals until a second term.

“I support just one term in office. I didn’t even want to run for a second term because I told spiritual fathers that four years was long enough for anyone to do everything they needed to do.

We may later have the chance to review a five- or six-year term in office, and it would be enough for many of us to leave a great impact behind. Always pray for people in positions of authority because when the political campaign is over, real governance begins.

Governance should be about people’s interests and the betterment of the nation. Political parties cannot stay forever, but the country will remain.

The theme of the governor’s retreat was “Going from strength to strength.” This indicates the position Nigeria is supposed to be in when we join efforts to rebuild our country. Makinde urged every Christian to pray for Nigeria’s glory to be restored so we can move from strength to strength as a nation.

Citing a sermon preached by Bishop Wale Oke, the President of the PFN, the governor said that the pastor’s message reminded him of the theme of this retreat because it reinforced the truth of where Nigeria should be as a country.

He also reiterated that the church has a role to play in the process of rebuilding this nation. He advised every Christian to do the work that God has sent them to do.

Temmyabbe (

)