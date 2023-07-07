Gov Lawal reduces Zamfara’s 28 ministries to 16

Governor Dauda Lawal has signed an executive order reducing ministries in Zamfara from 28 to 16.

This is contained in a statement by his spokesman Nuhu Anka.

The governor noted that the restructuring of government ministries and agencies was to reduce cost of governance and improve quality service delivery.

“The restructure is to realize the rescue mission of Lawals’ administration in the state,” said the statement.

The restructuring will also affect other government departments, agencies as well as parastatals with a view to ensuring effectiveness, functionality and avoid redundancy.

Mr Lawal affirmed that people of proven integrity and hard work will be appointed to man the ministries for enhanced governance that would develop the state.

“The restructuring policy will create more opportunities and provide more jobs for citizenry and solidify government operations,” the statement explained.

The governor, therefore, urged people of the state to support government policies and programmes.

“Our people should also continue to pray for the restoration of peace and tranquility in the state,” the governor added.

