“Gov. Ganduje says “youths will not respect politicians if Obi wins the election, —Lawyer alleges

A Nigerian lawyer and legal arbitrator, Kelechukwu Uzoka, in a post on his Twitter handle, alleged that the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said politicians will thrive in all odds to ensure that Peter obi did not win this upcoming election. According to Uzoka, he said, the Governor was quoted as saying “if Obi eventually wins this election, Nigerian youths will not respect the politicians again in the country.”

Ganduje is a politician serving as the governor of one of the northern states. He has been canvassing support for the ruling All Progressive Congress to retain power in the upcoming presidential election. Meanwhile, the emergence of the former governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi changes the entire political atmosphere as he pledges to represent the interest of youths and the less privileged if elected to the office of the president.

However, the legal practitioner who posted the development reacted to it as a challenge for youths stemming to take full recourse in Nigeria’s political dimensions. Many Nigerians who followed Uzochukwu, moreover, were not well pleased with the trends. What are your thoughts on this development credited to the governor?

