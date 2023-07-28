Gov Fubara warns against sabotage of Andoni road construction project

NEWS

Governor Siminalayi Fubara says he will not tolerate sabotage against the execution of the re-awarded Andoni road construction project in the Andoni LGA of Rivers. 

Mr Fubara said this during a meeting with Andoni stakeholders and Port Harcourt leaders.

The governor, while addressing the Andoni leaders, led by the attorney general and justice commissioner, Zacchaeus Adangor, decried the lack of commitment on the part of the previous contractors (Raffoul Nigeria Ltd) handling the projects after the agreeable contractual terms had been paid by 90 per cent.

“About two years ago, the immediate past Governor of Rivers, Chief Nyesom Wike, held a meeting with Andoni leaders and the contractors to work out modalities of smooth implementation of the project. There was a contractual review, and the money was paid by the government,” stated Mr Fubara. 

He added, “But, it is so unfortunate that there wasn’t any progress on the project by the contractors. It pains us as a government that a project paid for up to 90 per cent is re-awarded.”

The Rivers governor alleged that the non-commitment of Raffoul Nigeria Limited led to the revocation and re-award of the project to a new contractor, Monier Construction Company ( MCC), noting that 30 per cent of the new contract sum was paid to the new contractors, MCC to deliver the project within twelve months.

Mr Fubara urged the people of Andoni to give the necessary support to the new contractors to complete the project within the next twelve months, noting that the project will expand the area’s economic development.

(NAN)

