“Gov. Fubara Invited Me to Meet Him 2 Days Before Election, But I Asked Him to Visit Me Instead” – Asari Dokubo

In a recent interview, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo discussed his interactions with Siminalayi Fubara, the incumbent governor of Rivers state. Dokubo first became aware of Fubara when he was favored by Nyesom Wike for the gubernatorial position. He first made contact with Fubara just two days prior to the election when Fubara called him for a meeting. Dokubo insisted that if Fubara wanted to meet, he should come to him.

During that call, Dokubo guaranteed Fubara a peaceful election without any disruption from his followers. As promised, the election process went smoothly without any violent incidents. He further highlighted that despite his support for Tonye Cole, the candidate from the ruling party, he made sure the election was devoid of fatalities.

Dokubo also touched upon post-election issues. When Fubara won the election, Tonye Cole decided to challenge the result in the tribunal. Dokubo opposed this move, leading to accusations of accepting money from the newly elected government.

Finally, Dokubo clarified that he personally hasn’t benefited from the Rivers state’s bursary, except during the tenure of former governor Peter Odili. He received benefits then as a member of the pilgrim agency and the Ijaw Youth Council.

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 1st – 9th minutes).

ElectionsUpdates (

)