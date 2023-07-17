Gov. Fubara Has Awarded A Job Of N195 Billion, And He Has Paid N150 Billion In Just A Month—Wike

Governor Fubara was credited for awarding and paying for a work worth N195 billion during his first month in office, according to the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 50.15 km Portharcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road. According to Wike, no other governor in existence today can claim to have the resources or authority necessary to grant contracts to a respected business like Julius Berger.

He continued by saying that he had given the job of governor to Governor Fubara because he is capable of managing the state’s affairs. Wike stated that N100 billion was paid to the government in 2008 while he was serving as Chief of Staff, but the project was never completed.

He stated, “Some people in 2007 and 2008, there was a time in a month, we got N100 billion, and that time, I was the Chief of Staff, and we said we’re going to carry out this Ring Road.” Although we deposited N100 billion in an account for the Ring Road, it hasn’t been built as of yet. At the time, Ken Chikere served as attorney general. But take a look at today: a man has been elected, and in only one month of being in government, he has already given and paid for a work for N195 billion. I’m already doing it, not something I’ll do. I challenge any state in this nation, as well as any governor who claims to have the power to not only award contracts but also to do so to Julius Berger, a respectable corporation.

You can watch the video here. Start watching from (58:30)

What’s your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

D1news (

)