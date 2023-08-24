Gov Eno Returns, Flags Off Internal Road Construction

In line with his campaign promise to the the people of Oron, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has flagged off the Construction of 2.1km Ukpong Street and 2.1km Effiong Essang Street with 800m discharge drain in Oron Local Government Area of the State, with assurances of ensuring continuity in the execution of the lofty projects initiated by the immediate past administration.

Governor Eno, while addressing the jubilant crowd of Oron people who came out in their numbers to witness the flag-off of Ukpong and Effiong Essang Streets along Mary Hanney Road, Eyoabasi axis of Oron Community, emphasized that he was in Oron to keep to his campaign promise of continuing the projects initiated by the past administration.

The Governor who reiterated the determination of his administration to meet the yearnings of the people by taking development to the grassroots, told the excited crowd that he was concerned with project inauguration rather than flag off, adding that he would delegate members of the State Executive Council to flag off other projects earmarked for execution across State.

Assuring of timely completion by February next year, he restated his commitment to providing adequate funding and logistic support for the road projects, hence his decision to mobilise the Contractors to the sites.

“During our campaigns, we mentioned that we will continue with the projects that the previous Government has started. Today I am happy that we are fulfilling that promise.

“I want to assure you, there are many more things to do in Akwa Ibom and we will keep trying to ensure that we meet the yearnings of our people in the Rural Communities”, he stated.

On the request by the Youth President, Comrade Bright Afahaakan, to assist the Police Authorities with operational vehicles, he was emphatic that he would look into the request and asked the youths to partner with the police and other security agencies in the maintenance of security, stressing that security was every man’s concern.

“I listened to the Youth President talking about vehicles and all of that but it is not only the government that can donate vehicles to police. There are other individuals and voluntary organizations like the Police Community Relations that can also do that. Mobilize and meet them. Let them do their best and Government will give its full support.

In her goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, thanked Governor Eno for having the Oro people’s interest at heart, saying that she was proud to identify with a governor who keept his word and lauded him for running an all-inclusive administration.

This, she explained the governor had demonstrated by making Oro nation one of the earliest places to be touched by his government, and therefore assured the people of intervention in the twelve roads within the Oron nation and the Nsit Atai-Oron Road, brought before him.

Reviewing the project, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Professor Eno Ibanga, said the two roads flagged off were of great significance to Oron people as they connect the 100 units of the Federal Government Housing Estate, Maritime Academy, and most of the residential areas of Oron.

According to him, the two roads upon completion will be 8 meters wide with drains through their length. With the area being prone to erosion, he said the road would be finished with an 800-meter outfall drain and pledged the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that the project followed standard specifications.

The Member, representing Oron Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Martins Esin, while expressing immense gratitude for the road projects, described Governor Umo Eno’s inclusivity of Oron people in his administration as unprecedented, stressing that the governor, of his volition, chose to touch the lives of people in the Constituency.

The President Oro Union, Bishop Etim Ante, Chairman Oron Local Government Area, Hon. Effiong Ubokulo, Youth Leader Eyoabasi community, Mr. Bright Afahakan, all described the roads as significant and expressed the gratitude of Oron people to the governor for his intervention.

