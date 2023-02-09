This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov El-Rufai Reacts To The Video Where He Told Nigerians To Stop Changing Their Old Naira Notes.

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has finally reacted to the viral video where he was seen telling Nigerians and the people of Kaduna State, to stop changing their old Naira notes to the new ones.

While reacting, the Kaduna State Governor confirmed the video, making it clear that he made the commitment and stands by it. He went on and stated it clearly that those intent on impoverishing citizens through pea-brained policies of sabotage against the nation and democratic rights will not only fail, but will also be held to account in this world and hereafter.

The Kaduna State Governor made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, while replying one “Osasu Obayiuwana” who demanded to know whether he(Gov El-Rufai) actually made such comments.

A certain video recently went viral on social media, where the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was seen telling the people of Kaduna State, not bother going to the bank to exchange their old Naira notes, assuring them that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will do something about it when he eventually becomes the next president of the country.

