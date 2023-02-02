Gov. El-Rufai Reacts To Polls That Project Peter Obi As Winner Of The 2023 Presidential Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview, the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has responded to polls conducted ahead of the 2023 election in which the presidential candidate of the Labour Party was always the predicted winner of the election. El-Rufai also stated that they have conducted a poll involving a larger number of people and that the results showed otherwise.

He said most of the polls that were done were faulty because of the methodology and the samples used. He said the polls lacked the merit to be relied upon being that the total of registered voters and the people involved in these polls vary by a wide margin.

Speaking on he revealed that Peter Obi has a very minimal chance in the North as he listed some of the states and the percentage Peter Obi has of winning in those states.

He said “The most important thing in looking at any opinion poll is the sample followed by the methodology. When you have about a 100 million and you’re sampling 2,000 registered voters or 300 registered voters. I’m sorry your results from day one are unreliable, they’ll have very high margins of error and most of these polls are like that.

Most of these polls all used telephones, what percentage of the INEC registered voters contain people who’s phone numbers are in INEC records. We have found out, 31%, so from the beginning you’re starting with only 31% of the total sample of voters. So if you pick your sample out of that 31 percent. From day one, your results are dead on arrival”

