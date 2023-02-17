Gov El-Rufai Reacts To Gov Soludo’s Statement, Telling Buhari To Obey The Supreme Court Order.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the statement that was made by the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, telling President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the Supreme Court order by allowing the old ₦500 and ₦1000 notes to be used across the country.

While reacting, Gov El-Rufai cited a Chapter in Holy Quran, noting that people should remember how those who do not believe plotted against them, to keep them in bonds or kill them, or keep them out of their home to exile. He went on and noted that they plot and plan, and Allah too plans, but the best planner is the Almighty Allah.

The Kaduna State Governor made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, after sharing a paper page where the Anambra State governor told President Buhari to obey the Supreme Court order.

It should be recalled that since President Muhammadu Buhari introduced this cashless policy, the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some other APC Governors ha e been kicking against this particular policy, but with the way things are looking, it doesn’t look like President Buhari is going to back down on this particular policy.

