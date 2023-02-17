NEWS

Gov El-Rufai Reacts To Gov Soludo’s Statement, Telling Buhari To Obey The Supreme Court Order

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, has responded to the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to obey the Supreme Court’s ruling by permitting the old 500 and 1000-naira notes to be used nationwide.

Gov. El-Rufai responded by quoting from the Holy Quran, saying that people should recall how those who do not believe plotted against them to imprison them, kill them, or drive them away to exile. They scheme and plan, he said, and Allah also planned, but the Almighty Allah is the best planner.

After sharing a newspaper article in which the governor of Anambra State advised President Buhari to follow the Supreme Court’s order, the governor of Kaduna State made this disclosure on his verified Twitter account.

Remember that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, and other APC governors have been resisting this cashless scheme since since President Muhammadu Buhari instituted it. But considering the situation right now, it doesn’t seem like President Buhari will reconsider this specific course of action.

