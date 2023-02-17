Gov El-Rufai Reacts To Gov Soludo Statement, Telling Buhari To Obey The Supreme Court Order.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, responded to Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to honor a Supreme Court judgment and reinstate the usage of the 500 and 1000 naira notes nationwide.

Gov. El-Rufai responded by quoting a chapter from the Holy Quran, saying that believers should not forget how nonbelievers have always conspired to enslave them, kill them, or force them to flee their homeland. He continued by saying that while Allah is a planner as well, the Almighty is far superior.

Kaduna’s governor made the announcement on his verified Twitter account after tweeting a piece from a newspaper in which Anambra’s governor urged President Buhari to follow the Supreme Court’s order.

It is worth noting that Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and a few other APC Governors have been vocal in their opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s cashless policy since its inception. However, President Buhari appears unlikely to back down from this stance.

