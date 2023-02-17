NEWS

Gov El-Rufai Reacts To Gov Soludo Statement, Telling Buhari To Obey The Supreme Court Order.

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov El-Rufai Reacts To Gov Soludo Statement, Telling Buhari To Obey The Supreme Court Order.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, responded to Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra state, who urged President Muhammadu Buhari to honor a Supreme Court judgment and reinstate the usage of the 500 and 1000 naira notes nationwide.

Gov. El-Rufai responded by quoting a chapter from the Holy Quran, saying that believers should not forget how nonbelievers have always conspired to enslave them, kill them, or force them to flee their homeland. He continued by saying that while Allah is a planner as well, the Almighty is far superior.

Kaduna’s governor made the announcement on his verified Twitter account after tweeting a piece from a newspaper in which Anambra’s governor urged President Buhari to follow the Supreme Court’s order.

It is worth noting that Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and a few other APC Governors have been vocal in their opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari’s cashless policy since its inception. However, President Buhari appears unlikely to back down from this stance.

What are your thoughts on this matter, if any? Your feedback and thoughts are welcome below.

Content created and supplied by: Adigunlisky (via 50minds
News )

#Gov #ElRufai #Reacts #Gov #Soludo #Statement #Telling #Buhari #Obey #Supreme #Court #OrderGov El-Rufai Reacts To Gov Soludo Statement, Telling Buhari To Obey The Supreme Court Order. Publish on 2023-02-17 23:41:14



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

The Same El-Rufai Who Disobeyed Court Order & Demolished Buildings Is Also Criticizing Buhari -Bwala

8 mins ago

Man Laments As Everything Inside His Shop Got Burnt By Fire Except Peter Obi’s Photo

16 mins ago

‘I Am On Record As The Only Person In History Who Won Election Across 18 LGAs Of Edo’ – Oshiomole

18 mins ago

PDP 2023: South-West PDP Back Atiku After G-5 Defiance

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button