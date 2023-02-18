This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov El-Rufai Makes Honest Confessions About Tinubu’s Health, Reveals The APC Flagbearer Real Status

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, has finally commented on the heath status of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Premium Times reports, the governor noted that he has no access to his medical report, but he believes that any person above the age of 60 has health problems, such as high blood pressure.

Governor El-Rufai satirically, said: “I don’t have high BP; I give people high BP”.

The governor then went further to say that he dislike passing judgment on people’s health because that could be a curse on him based on his experience.

He narrated that: “I still remember the funeral committee of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe when he was rumoured to be dead, and Okafor and Mbadiwe constituted themselves into the funeral committee. Then it was found that Azikiwe was not dead, and then, all of them died before him.”

Mallam El-Rufai added that another reason he does not pass judgment on peoples health, particularly those who are above 60, no one knows who will go first.

El-Rufai disclosed that though Tinubu’s has leg problem, he insisted that the APC candidate has the mental capacity to govern the country based on the time they spent discussing.

Earlier, the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima says his principal and presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu is healthier than he is.

Shettima said: “Let me tell you clearly that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is hale and hearty. Politics aside, he is physically and mentally fit to be Nigerian president.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is even healthier than me as I have diabetes and hypertension, which he has none. Even the early Parkinson’s disease people talked about is just lack of sleep. Once he gets enough sleep, he will be asymptomatic”.

Speaking further, Shettima said Tinubu is an individual that is known to sacrifice his comfort for the country.

He noted they were bringing what he described as governance that “thrives on superior ideas” and Tinubu’s health should not be the focus of Nigerians.

He claimed that Tinubu has shown clear precedence of sacrificing his comfort for the good of the nation.

According to him, right from the days of the nation’s struggle for the enthronement of democracy to date, a lot has been said about Tinubu but largely by “quacks with a poor sense of history.”

