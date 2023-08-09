Gov. El-Rufai Is Among Nigerians That Can Fix The Power Problems In Nigeria – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) who doubles as the one-time senior special assistant to former president Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the reconsideration of the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, by the Senate as his name was dropped from the ministerial nomination list sent to him by President Bola Tinubu.

In a report by the Vanguard paper, Okupe said, “I am not a fan of Mallam El Rufai, who I consider to be a radical of some sort and who has in recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.”

“Still, very few people will doubt El Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform. If it is true that he is being considered for the power ministry, I don’t think we should cut our noses to spite our faces.”

“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.”

“If any Nigerian can fix our energy problems, former Governor El Rufai is certainly one of such people.”

Source: Vanguard paper.

Euphoric (

)