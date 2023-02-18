Gov. El-Rufai Has Incited Treason In The Citizens Against President Buhari—Daniel Bwala Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections and the Naira swap crisis becomes an everyday headline of many media channels, a Nigerian lawyer and Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has come out to react to the statement of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who took to his official twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, to object the directives of the president Muhammadu Buhari over the Naira swap crisis to the residents of his state in a viral video.

During an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Friday, February 16, Daniel Bwala alleged that the governor of Kaduna State has committed treason by inciting hatred in the citizens of Nigeria against the president.

According to him, “Governor El-Rufai sat and addressed the people of Kaduna State, and by extension, the members of APC throughout the federation of Nigeria, that they should disobey the order of President Buhari, who serves as the symbol of the sovereignty of the country. El-Rufai has committed treason by attempting to undermine the sovereignty of the government of the federation.”

Video Credit: Channels Television

Dhanielblog (

)