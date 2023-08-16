Gov Dauda Lawal sets KPIs for Zamfara commissioner

The Zamfara government has introduced a key performance index for the 18 new commissioners in the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara announced this during a ceremony to inaugurate commissioners in Gusau.

“You must redouble your efforts because you will be assessed based on the key performance index,” said Mr Lawal.

The governor, therefore, urged them to cultivate good working relationships and synergy with their ministries for the betterment of the state.

The Zamfara chief judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, administered the oath of office to the newly appointed members of the state executive council.

(NAN)