Gov Dapo Abiodun Reacts After His Inauguration As APC Campaign Chairman For Kogi Gov’ship Election

The executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has reacted after his inauguration as the All Progressives Congress Campaign Chairman for the Kogi State Governorship election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Kogi State Governorship election will hold on the 11th of November alongside that of Bayelsa and Imo States.

The All Progressives Congress standard flagbearer for the election, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo will slug it out with other strong contenders including Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party for the apex political seat in Kogi State.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State stated on his verified Facebook page; “We were at the official inauguration of our great party, the All Progressives Congress – APC’s National and State Campaign Councils for the November 11th Governorship Election in Kogi State.”

He stated further; “As the privileged Chairman of the Campaign Committee, we implored the citizens of Kogi State and our party members to give the party nothing but total support that would lead to landslide victory for our flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ododo who is well prepared and equipped, with the needed experience, expertise, competence and capability to steer the ship of Kogi State to the next developmental level.”

The recent statement by the executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

