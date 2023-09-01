NEWS

Gov Dapo Abiodun Reacts After He Started Distributing Palliatives To Citizens In Ogun State(Photo)

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has responded to the inauguration of a 29-member committee responsible for distributing palliatives in the state. This committee, composed of reputable citizens from various backgrounds, is headed by his deputy, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

On his verified Facebook page, Governor Abiodun stated that the purpose of this committee is to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of palliatives related to the removal of fuel subsidies. The aim is to make sure that these interventions effectively address the intended purpose and benefit the people of Ogun State.

He also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government, particularly President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for their support in this endeavor. Governor Abiodun emphasized the importance of fairness and impartiality in carrying out this crucial assignment, urging the committee members to maintain their reputation for credibility.

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s recent Facebook post about this initiative has garnered significant attention and reactions from his supporters and followers on social media.

