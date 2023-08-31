Gov Dapo Abiodun Of Ogun State Reacts After He Hosted Minister Of Works, Dave Umahi Today

The executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has reacted after Dave Umahi paid him a visit today.

Dapo Abiodun stated on his verified Facebook page; “In furtherance to our commitment towards ensuring that all Federal government roads in Ogun State receives proper and immediate attention, we have today met with the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Dave Umahi who was on a working visit to our office at Oke-Mosan.

He added; “Ogun State is notable for having the largest number of Federal roads and we duly informed the Honourable Minister of the hardship and discomfort being experienced by the good people of Ogun State plying these roads on a daily basis. At our level, we have been doing our best by carrying out different forms of palliatives and in some cases, a total reconstruction of some of the Federal roads within our territory.”

He stated further; “We are glad that the Minister of Works had given us his assurances of a timely intervention on these roads for the overall benefit of everyone”

