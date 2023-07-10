Gov Bello urges security agencies to arrest attackers of SDP campaign office

Governor Yahaya Bello’s government has condemned the attack on the campaign office of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi by hoodlums on Sunday morning.

Information commissioner Kingsley Fanwo, who made the condemnation in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday, called on security operatives to fish out the culprits to face the wrath of the law.

Hoodlums had on Sunday vandalised the SDP governorship candidate’s (Muritala Yakubu Ajaka) campaign office at Paparanda Square in the Lokoja metropolis.

“If it’s true the SDP campaign office was vandalised, we condemn the act in its entirety as being barbaric, undemocratic and unacceptable to the people and government of Kogi state,” the Kogi government statement said. “We hereby call on security agencies in the state to investigate and apprehend perpetrators of the alleged attack with the aim of bringing them to justice and to send a strong warning to hoodlums that the Kogi governorship election will be decided by the ballots, not the bullets.”

The government added, “The Kogi state government will continue to support the freedom of anyone and everyone to aspire to positions in line with the ethos of democratic values. Attacking the campaign office of any political party is criminal and would not be condoned.”

It also warned political parties “to desist from making uninformed, malicious and inciting statements that are capable of disturbing the peace of the state.”

The statement assured that Mr Bello’s administration would continue to support law enforcement agencies to ensure a free, fair and credible poll on November 11.

“We have put machinery in motion to ensure the safety of our people before, during and after the election. Parties are also enjoined to go about their campaigns in an orderly and peaceful manner,” added the Kogi government.

