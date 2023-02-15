Gov. Bello Reacts As Supreme Court Adjourns Case Ruling On Naira Redesign To Two Days To Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Kogi state, Bello Yahaya has recently reacted to the Supreme Court adjournment of the Naira Redesign Policy case that was charged against the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria(CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

According to the report, The Supreme Court adjourned the Case on the Naira Redesign to 22nd February 2023 which is two days away from the fast-approaching general election. It was also reported that Governor Yahaya Bello and Governor Nasir El-Rufai were present in court to witness the court hearing.

In reaction to the report, Governor Yahaya Bello said that he and his Counterparts are not against the Naira redesignation policy that was initiated by the Apex Bank Governor, But against the CBN Implementation.

He also said that He and his Counterparts which includes Gov. Nasir El-Rufai were present to ensure that justice is obtained for the masses who are suffering the brunt of the policy at this time.

