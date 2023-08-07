Gov Babagana Zulum Reacts After President Bola Tinubu Gave Borno State 3,000 Bags Of Rice (Photos)

The executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave Borno State 3,000 bags of rice as on of the measures to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that during the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the federal republic of Nigeria, the President announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy. A development that has caused more hardship for many Nigerians across the country.

Governor Zulum while addressing the beneficiaries disclosed that the rice being distributed is part of five trucks of 3,000 bags released to the Borno State Government on the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed gratitude to the President and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for supporting Borno State in times of need.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said; “Let me acknowledge the receipt of 5 trucks of rice from the Tinubu’s administration to cushion the hardship faced as a result of subsidy removal”

He added, “We want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our son, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for the support. We will continue to cherish this administration and on this note, I want to call on our people to remain calm as we are doing everything possible to cushion the effects of the ongoing hardship faced by the people.”

The recent post by Governor of Borno State on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

