Gov. Aliyu to probe sale of Sokoto govt assets under Tambuwal

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state has inaugurated a six-member Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sales, auction and allocations of government assets by the immediate past administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The commission has retired Justice Mu’azu Bindiga, a former acting Chief Judge of Gombe state, as Chairman and a lawyer Nasiru Binji as Secretary.

Other commission members are Jecob Ochidi, Ibrahim Dingyadi, Usman Abubakar and Lema Sambo.

Addressing the gathering on Thursday, Governor Aliyu reiterated his commitment to ensure maximum transparency and equitable dealings in his government.

He said the commission would look at land allocations, sales and auction of government houses, official vehicles, plants and machineries and related assets.

“I made a pledge during my campaign and inauguration as elected governor, my administration will ensure justice and accountability in all dealings.

“I acted on the grievances expressed by people of Sokoto state on the suspicious nature of dealings with government belongings, and lawful powers conferred on me as a Governor to checkmate excesses,” Mr Aliyu said.

The governor said members of the commission were chosen after a transparent process, adding that the chairman was from faraway Gombe, having no affiliations and knowledge of the happenings and situations in the state governance.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing in, Justice Findiga said the commission will work within the ambits of law and will be guided by the constitution and stipulated mandates.

He said their mandate covers the quantity and valuable nature of assets, sales and accrued revenues as well as whereabouts within the stipulated period of two months.

