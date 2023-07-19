Gov Alia’s Handout Of Roofing Materials To Flood Victims, Shameful and Embarrassing – PDP

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, and his government have erected yet another signpost to incompetence with the distribution by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) of roofing materials to victims of flooding in the state.

Acting Executive Secretary of SEMA, James Anodoakaa Iorpuu, yesterday reportedly doled out what was termed “non-food materials” to victims of the 2022 flooding in the state at the Agency’s headquarters in Makurdi.

The materials consisted of a few lengths of wood and a single corrugated roofing sheet per victim, and while those are said to have been donated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state holds that a serious government which has the welfare of the people at heart would have augmented that “widow’s mite” of the NGO to make it useful to the beneficiaries.

As is their fashion, media handlers of the governor are wont to rush to his defense “engaging their mouths before their brains”, to spew invectives at the opposition, yet with each such thoughtlessness and misstep, the impression grows that Governor Alia is still groping about in the dark to locate where to put his feet before he may even begin to crawl as Governor.

For a governor who promised during the campaigns to return to their homes persons displaced by Fulani herdsmen (IDPs) and clear salaries and pensions arrears to workers within his first 100 days in office, this gesture of a few lengths of wood and a single corrugated roofing sheet is a sad reminder that such promises were very likely merely to hoodwink the unsuspecting electorate and fleece them of their votes.

While this development adds to the mounting showing of incompetence and unpreparedness by Governor Alia for the task of governance, PDP laments the shame and embarrassing negative publicity it drags as a tail.

Our great party urges the governor to snap out of the embrace of excitement and love for the trappings of high office, which could be a major distraction for any recipient of donated public power who has no concrete vision and leadership agenda.

The governor must bring to land his fantasy flight and get down to the task of addressing the plethora of challenges of governance which are mounting on his table, and let no one blame the people should they decorate him with his now deserved title of “Or Zinc” (Zinc Man).

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

