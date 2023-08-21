Gov Alia of Witch-hunting Ortom to cover his failure – Group

A group known as Defenders of Democracy (DoD) has accused the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia of sponsoring petitions against his predecessor Samuel Ortom to divert attention from what it describes as failure to fulfill his campaign promises.

In a statement signed by its President, Amos Uchiv, DoD claimed that governor Alia who is facing a barrage of criticisms is on a vendetta mission and is doing everything to ensure that Ortom goes to prison so as to cover what the group called ineptitude.

The statement read:

“Dependable sources at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have it that the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia who is facing fierce criticisms for his poor start to governance of the state has resorted to funding petitions against his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, to the anti-corruption agencies. This is in an attempt to deflect attention from his own incompetence and lack of direction.

“These petitions serve as a strategic maneuver by the governor to divert public focus from his inability to deliver meaningful results for the people of Benue State. Since assuming office, Governor Alia has failed to make any significant positive impact. Instead, his tenure has been marked by a vindictive agenda and the unwarranted harassment of the former governor and appointees of his administration.

“According to the sources, the petitions submitted to the EFCC and ICPC are filled with distorted information and outright falsehoods against Ortom. However, Governor Alia is insistent that Ortom should be summoned to Abuja for questioning. His intention is to have the former governor detained, allowing him to manipulate the media with damaging stories to tarnish his predecessor’s reputation. This strategy serves as a diversion from Alia’s significant failures in governing Benue State.

“Alia’s frustration stems from the fact that Ortom, despite leaving office, has chosen to remain in Makurdi and freely move around, rather than fleeing to another state or a foreign country. Alia is determined to discredit Ortom at any cost and is financing this “project,” even if it becomes his sole accomplishment within his first 100 days in office. Such behavior is truly disgraceful.

“Governor Alia’s leadership style in the state is similar to that of a military dictator. Despite the screening of commissioners and special advisers after he reluctantly nominated them, he has refused to swear them in. The personally approves withdrawals from state bank accounts, leaving government ministries and agencies deprived of crucial funds. As a result, the state capital is now plagued by an overwhelming stench, as the agency responsible for clearing refuse lacks the necessary funds to fuel their vehicles. Even the Government House, where Governor Alia operates, is experiencing a dreadful odour due to the lack of water for flushing toilets.

“Alia has initiated numerous conflicts, including a feud with his benefactor, Senator George Akume, who serves as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Additionally, he is engaging in battles with several other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are loyal to the SGF.

“Governor Alia has displayed a disregard for the Akume camp, denying them any appointments within his government and demonstrating a lack of respect for the APC leader.

“The Governor ought to know that governing a state is not the same as running a parish. But even parish administration, the church did not trust him with it for many years.

“We advise Governor Alia that instead of wasting hundreds of millions to sponsor petitions against Ortom, he should use the funds to pay salaries, pensions and gratuity and resettle the IDPs back to their ancestral lands.”

benuemediaoffice (

)