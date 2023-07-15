Gov Alia Makes History AS first Nigerian Governor To Pay 2023 MRTF At Revised Rate

The Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first governor in Nigeria to pay the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) at the revised rate. This development comes after the amount for the fund was revised last year to nearly double its previous value.

Dr. Agwa Moses, the President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), lauded Governor Alia’s extraordinary commitment to ensuring the seamless operation of residency training in the institution.

He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for not only promptly paying the MRTF but also doing so in time to meet the registration deadline for resident doctors’ exams and course updates.

The President said Governor Alia’s timely payment of the revised Medical Residency Training Fund demonstrates his deep understanding of the crucial role played by medical professionals in providing quality healthcare services to the people of Benue State.

Dr. Agwa added that the Governor’s commitment to the well-being of healthcare workers sets a remarkable example for other leaders to emulate, cementing his position as a visionary governor dedicated to the advancement of medical services in Benue State.

The Medical Residency Training Fund is a program designed to provide financial support to cover various expenses associated with residency training, including examination fees, update fees, research projects, and other training-related costs.

Dr Omale John Odejo

Secretary General

Association of Resident Doctors BSUTH.

