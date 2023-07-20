Gov Alia Inaugurates Taskforce On Illegal Mining, Logging, Road Blocks

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia has inaugurated taskforce on illegal mining with a charge on them to, amongst other things, check illegal mining and suggest ways that will assist the government to make informed decision on solid mineral development in Benue State.

The Governor also inaugurated taskforce on illegal logging and illegal road blocks.

The exercise was done Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi.

Governor Alia stated that the mineral sector is one of the economic activities that contribute to nation building, and the vast natural resources in Benue State needs to be tapped into and used for the growth of the state.

He condemned illegal mining, saying it devastates the environment, causes deforestation, and puts local community health at risk.

While thanking members of the committees for accepting to serve Benue State, Governor Alia charged them to be committed to duty and suggest strategies that could help stop illegal mining, illegal logging, and illegal road blocks in the state.

The coordinator, Benue State Government Taskforce on Illegal Mining, Col. Fidelis Chileh (rtd), who responded on behalf of all the committees, thanked Governor Hyacinth Alia for finding them worthy to serve the state in their respective capacities, and promised to put in their best for the good of the state.

Engr. Comfort Adadu, Lt. Col. Geoffrey Iorbee (rtd), and Lt. Col. Ikwue Okpachu were to serve as chairman for illegal mining, illegal road blocks, and illegal logging respectively.

Credit: Isaac Uzaan

Thursday, July 20, 2023

