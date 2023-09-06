Gov. Alia hides from press at 100 days, in shame over failure – PDP

6th September, 2023

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State gathers that Governor Hyacinth Alia has shunned a scheduled press briefing to mark his first 100 days in office, and this the party observes only reinforces the open secret that his stewardship so far is a colossal failure bereft of any achievement to showcase publicly.

The governor clocked 100 days in office yesterday, 5th September, 2023, but with a take-off in office adjudged as the worst ever seen of a governor of the state since its creation, his first 100 days have been characterized by what may best be described as emptiness and disappointment.

PDP recalls that Governor Alia himself, under no prompting had laid the template by which he should be assessed at the 100 days mark when he promised to return to their homes persons displaced by killer Fulani herdsmen and also clear backlog of salaries and pensions arrears to workers and retirees.

But 24 hours after the 100 days mark, the governor has shied away from coming public to render account of his stewardship, as IDPs are still in camps and workers suffering a worse fate under a voodoo system of arbitrary deductions from their pay cheques, demotions and unlawful termination of their employment contracts.

A governor who has all along run a sole administratorship without a cabinet and all state financial accounts frozen and stored inside his briefcase, with he alone making withdrawals and expenditure from, certainly isn’t in any shape to face public accountability scrutiny.

And so Governor Hyacinth Alia pins to his chest yet another badge of dishonour and infamy as the first governor to run away from an accountability briefing at his first 100 days in office.

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

benuemediaoffice (

)