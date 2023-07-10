Gov Alia Expresses Sadness Over The Death Of Chief Akua Aku

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, expresses sadness over the death of Chief Akua Aku, whose sad demise occurred on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Akua Aku, is the eldest son of the late Apollos Aper Aku, the first civilian governor of Benue State.

The Governor says, the news came to him as a shock but as a mortal being, he lacks the powers to question the works of the Almighty God, adding that death is inevitable and can occur at any time.

While condoling with his immediate family, the Aper Aku family, the good people of Ushongo Local government and the entire Benue State over the painful loss, the Governor prays to God to grant the soul of Akua Aku eternal rest.

It is indeed a sad moment for the former first civilian governor’s family over the irreparable lost of their son, and many Benue indigenes have sent in their condolences.

Sir Kula Tersoo,

Chief Press Secretary.

