Gov Alex Otti Reveals What The 5 South East Governors Discussed About The Sit-At-Home Order

The executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has revealed what the five South East Governors discussed about the ongoing sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

Reacting to the development, the executive Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti said on his verified Facebook page; “In light of the rising security concerns within our region and the adverse impact of the unlawful sit-at-home orders on our economic growth”

He added; “it has become a matter of utmost importance for the South East Governors to pursue a lasting solution to this pressing challenge. We understand the concerns and frustrations of our citizens, and we are determined to address them effectively.”

Source – Governor Alex Otti Verified Twitter Page

