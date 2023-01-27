Gov Akeredolu reacts over the court ruling that Oyetola won the Osun election & not Adeleke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper, the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, reacted over the court ruling that Adegboyega Oyetola won the Osun election and not senator Jackson Ademola Adeleke that was announced by the INEC.

The ruling of election petition Tribunal in Osun state today where they declare Adegboye Oyetola as the winner of the 16th July Osun governorship poll has sparked a series of reactions and has now become the trending story on all social media platforms.

According to the court, the annulment of the outcome of the 16th July Osun governorship election that favours Adeleke Jackson, is because of over-voting.

However, the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who may have been following the trending stories, reacted that the declaration of Adegboyega Oyetola by the court as the winner of the Osun election reflects the will of the people of the state who voted massively for the All Progressive Congress and Oyetola in the election.

“We received with delight, the news of the Osun state election petition tribunal which declared Adegboye Oyetola as the winner of the July 16th governorship election in the state.

” This is indeed a victory for democracy. No doubt, the judgement will further consolidate and deepen our country’s democratic values and election petition jurisprudence. It will also sustain the faith of the people in our democratic process. The will of the people has prevailed.

