Gov Abiodun: Ogun State Governor threatens to shutdown banks that refuse old notes in the state

The governor of Ogun state has threatened to close banks within the state that refuses to collect the old naira note.

The CBN governor Godwin Emefiele stated earlier that the old naira notes are no more legal tender in the country.

The governor issued this warning based on the fact that petrol stations and banks were rejecting the old naira notes within the state.

The governor stated this in his address to business residents at Itoku Kampala Market in Abeokuta on Wednesday as he campaigned at the state capital.

The governor, however, called on the people to remain calm as he assured the residents that the government was up and doing to see how the issues of the scarcity of the currency notes are resolved.

Governor Abiodun was of the view that the banks should still collect old notes since the new notes are still scarce within the state.

However, reports had it that residents in Sango-Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government area of Ogun State, irate locals, protested the scarcity of the new naira notes hampering commercial activities within the states on Tuesday.

However, policemen have been deployed to secure banks and their staffs in protest-affected areas.

