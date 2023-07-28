Gov AbdulRazaq sends list of 20 commissioner-nominees to Kwara assembly

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sent a list of 20 commissioner-nominees to the Kwara House of Assembly for confirmation.

This is contained in a statement by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Sheu Abdulkadir, on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, Mr AbdulRazaq also sought legislative approval to appoint 10 special advisers to work with the administration in various capacities.

The statement urged the House to attend to the governor’s request diligently.

(NAN)