NEWS

Gospel Singer, Rejoice Iwueze showers love and praises on her father as she Celebrates his birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

The popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Rejoice Iwueze has taken to her social media account to celebrate her father who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures of him and showered love and praises on him to mark his birthday today .

While celebrating him on her official Instagram page , she wrote “Having a father that you can proudly call your friend is indeed a rare blessing”. She said he shaped her to the woman she is today, she also thanked him for everything he has done for her .

Many people have gone to social media to wish him well , some wished him longlife and good health while others wished him more success in life .

A very happy birthday to Rejoice’s Father , he shall eat the fruit of his labours , Amen .

Wish him a happy birthday in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 37 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Source reveals the two people being considered as next APC chairman & secretary by APC stakeholders

16 seconds ago

Tinubu’s Men Have Been Watching Adamu Since Election, His Cup Became Full -APC Gov

9 mins ago

3 Players Manchester United Should Use In Order To Improve The Team’s Performance

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Disunity Killing Niger Delta–Wike;Tinubu Won’t Disappoint–Akume Assures Nigerians

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button