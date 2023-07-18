Gospel Singer, Rejoice Iwueze showers love and praises on her father as she Celebrates his birthday
The popular Nigerian Gospel Singer, Rejoice Iwueze has taken to her social media account to celebrate her father who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures of him and showered love and praises on him to mark his birthday today .
While celebrating him on her official Instagram page , she wrote “Having a father that you can proudly call your friend is indeed a rare blessing”. She said he shaped her to the woman she is today, she also thanked him for everything he has done for her .
Many people have gone to social media to wish him well , some wished him longlife and good health while others wished him more success in life .
A very happy birthday to Rejoice’s Father , he shall eat the fruit of his labours , Amen .
Wish him a happy birthday in the comment section below .
