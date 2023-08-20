Goodluck Wanted To Increase The Pump Price By Only N5, But We Mobilised In Lagos Against It- Nabena

It’s no longer news that the current selling price of fuel has surpassed 600 naira.

It’s worth noting that during his inauguration, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared the discontinuation of fuel subsidy.

Since the removal of the fuel subsidy, there seems to be an observable uptick in the prices of various commodities.

In an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Hon Yekini Nabena, Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), discussed the country’s situation. He revealed his participation in a protest held in Lagos during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan when the fuel price was adjusted.

According to Nabena, President Buhari’s performance serves to vindicate Jonathan’s actions.

He remarked that his party made a multitude of commitments to the Nigerian people, without delivering anything.

Hear him “Goodluck wanted to increase the pump price by only N5, but we all mobilised into the streets of Lagos against it. APC promised Nigerians heaven and earth, but gave little. We all saw Goodluck administration as a bad one, including me, when Buhari took charge, but what did we see at the end of the regime? Buhari government gave credibility to Goodluck’s government.” Sun paper quoted Nabena as saying.

