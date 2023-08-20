NEWS

Goodluck Jonathan Wanted To Increase The Pump Price By Only N5, But We Mobilised In Lagos Against It -Nabena

It is no longer news that the current pump price of fuel has been selling for above 600 naira.

It would be recalled that president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the day of his inauguration announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

Ever since the removal of fuel subsidy, prices of commodities appears to have gone up.

Speaking to Sun paper in an exclusive interview about the state of the nation, Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Yekini Nabena, has said that he was part of the People that staged a protest in Lagos when former president Goodluck Jonathan administration adjusted the price of fuel.

According to Nabena, the performance of Buhari vindicated Jonathan.

He said his party has made numerous promises to Nigerians without delivering anything.

Hear him “Goodluck wanted to increase the pump price by only N5, but we all mobilised into the streets of Lagos against it. APC promised Nigerians heaven and earth, but gave little. We all saw Goodluck administration as a bad one, including me, when Buhari took charge, but what did we see at the end of the regime? Buhari government gave credibility to Goodluck’s government.” Sun paper quoted Nabena as saying.

