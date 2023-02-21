Goodluck Jonathan Speaks On 2023 Presidential Polls, Calls For Violence-free Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of next Saturday’s elections, Former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has sued for peace, unity among Nigerians.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the former president sued for peace as he called on Nigerian patriots to be peaceful and display true sportsmanship during the exercise.

Jonathan made this known in a statement released by his office on Tuesday, February 21, where he urged politicians to shun hatred and violence and be circumspect in their actions and manners ahead of the poll for the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

The former president said the 2023 election means so much to Nigerians, saying that the electioneering is a moment of truth and court.

Calling on the youths, Jonathan said: “The future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.”

According to him, the fact that Nigeria is a democratic country means that the country’s fate is in the hand of its people, adding that democracy has given Nigerians the power.

Earlier, the Former President Jonathan said he will be neutral in the 2023 general elections.

Jonathan stated that: “Again, we are faced with the opportunity of choosing our leaders, elections are coming up now

“The election is a good opportunity for Nigerians to select whom they believe can rule this country. I decided to be politically neutral as a former president. I should be a bit reserved,” Jonathan said.

The former president, in his speech, warned against fascism in governance and lack of tolerance for dissenting views.

He added that Democracy is not about winning elections, but accommodating opposition.

