Goodluck Jonathan Reacts After He Was Briefed On The Situation In Niger Republic (Photos)

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, responded to updates concerning the situation in Niger Republic. The situation in Niger had previously made headlines, with reports indicating that military forces in the country had ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power. This upheaval unfolded as armed troops barricaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of one of the world’s most unstable nations.

Taking to his official Facebook page, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan shared his perspective on the matter. During a meeting held in Abuja, he received a delegation from the ECOWAS Parliament, led by Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the former deputy speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives. The delegation’s purpose was to provide him with a detailed briefing on the political situation in Niger and emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis.

In his response, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan expressed his unwavering commitment to promoting peace and democracy within the region. He pledged his readiness to continue mobilizing stakeholders across the African continent to address common challenges, all in the pursuit of peace and progress within the sub-region. His statement was succinctly signed off as “GEJ.”

This update shared by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his official Facebook page has ignited significant reactions among his supporters and a vast number of followers on this social media platform.

