Good Governance, Not Witch-Hunting Ortom, Will Save Gov. Alia from Disgrace

12th July, 2023

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State warns Governor Hyacinth Alia that only a delivery of good governance will remedy the terrible take-off of his government and save him from disgrace as the worst governor of the state since its creation.

This warning becomes necessary considering how far off the path of performance the governor has veered into pursuing after a witch-hunt and persecution of his predecessor, Ex-Governor Samuel Ortom.

Yesterday, Governor Alia ordered a raid on a private automobile workshop by his Assets Recovery Committee where vehicles belonging to the former governor and other individuals undergoing maintenance there were carted away.

PDP had earlier condemned the action in a statement which erroneously identified the workshop as belonging to His Excellency, Samuel Ortom, but was informed that the facility actually is run by London Lines which is a transport company owned by a private businessman.

Our great party observes with pity as media managers of Governor Alia seek vainly to make a feast of the raid, stooping to such pathetic levels as cloning online photographs of vehicles parked elsewhere and purporting same to be those recovered from the former governor’s stockpile.

From all of these can be seen pathetic incompetence and unwillingness on the part of the Benue State Governor to take hold of the horns of the bull of governance and deliver on the campaign promises he made to the people in torrents.

Governor Alia’s fixation with persecuting and seeking to humiliate Ex-Governor Ortom will not translate to the return of IDPs to their homes or clearing of salaries and pensions arrears to workers, which he had promised to do in the first 100 days of his government.

Neither will it address the festering insecurity in the state which is compounded by suspicions surrounding the governor’s relationship with Fulani herdsmen who have instreamed into the state in droves and are allegedly demanding he honour a pact he had with them to repeal the anti open grazing law in return for their bankrolling of his campaign in the 2023 elections.

The raid on London Lines automobile workshop yesterday was nothing more than a gimmick calculated by Governor Alia to cast a smokescreen over his wobbly take-off in office, which is adjudged to be the worst so far in Benue’s history.

But at best what the governor may have achieved could not be more than a hiding of his head in the sand, like the proverbial ostrich, while leaving the ugly backside of his ineptitude and administrative incompetence exposed to embarrassing shame.

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

